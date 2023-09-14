Stunning, Executive-style, one level home sits on almost 2 acres and is adjacent to hundreds of acres of public land. Almost 3200 square feet, this lovely, MYG custom built home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a dedicated office with Murphy bed and two living spaces. Add on another 1400 square feet of heated garage space for vehicles and extra storage. A primary suite with oversized walk-in closet & spa-like bath along with the office are nestled on the opposite side of the home from the two bedrooms and full bath. The open concept kitchen and dining area come complete with a butler's pantry, two work islands and two wet bars. High end finishes - Cortex engineered hardwood floors, HiMacs stain-resistant countertop surfaces and Bosch appliances round out the space. Look out the northeast picture windows to see views of the valley, watch elk migrate on a nearby mountain, or take in the picturesque professional landscaping and aspens that surround this home. Sit on the back covered patio to have your morning coffee or evening beverages and bask in the privacy and tranquility of nature. Special attention was put into the infrastructure of this home with a Geothermal HVAC system, two on-demand Rinnai tankless hot water heaters, gas fireplace, remote-controlled skylight, cell phone booster service, a 30-year warrantied roof, and two of the three garage doors over-sized for larger vehicles. Call your Real Estate Professional today to see how pride of ownership abounds in this meticulously maintained home. Listed by: Kristin Kerr.