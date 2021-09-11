3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $853,000

Ready for your viewing today! Come see this contemporary 2443 SF single level home on scenic +8 Ac. mountain top setting in the peaceful Ponderosa pines. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms/2 full bath accommodation. Updated kitchen, granite countertops, high quality appliances with gas range, pantry, new custom luxurious master bath with whirlpool bath and zero clearance shower, and custom cherry wood cabinets. Features central vac system, Lopi woodstove + 2 natural gas fireplaces, and storage throughout. Relax in the enclosed sun room with entry to new wrap around spacious Trex deck. Great entertainment areas inside and out for every season. Don't miss the back yard firepit with seating. Attached fully finished heated 3 car garage w/220 amp service & more.