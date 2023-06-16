This is a hard to find home. Sitting on 2.34 acres with views that can take your breath away and is contiguous to BLM property. This immaculate house offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept layout. The home is fully customized with hickory hardwood floors, knotty alder trim, and solid wood doors. Travertine tile greets you as soon as you enter whether that is in the formal entry or the mud/laundry room. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful cabinetry that feels like you have let the outside in. Gas forced air furnace, central a/c, Navien on-demand hot water, a water softener, and Anderson windows. The oversized (29x45) 3 car attached garage is fully insulated, sheet-rocked, and heated. There are hot and cold water spigots in the garage. Additionally this property offers an RV pad with septic dump and electrical hookup. Live where the wildlife is plentiful with moose, elk, deer, bear, fox, turkeys, and grouse. Call today