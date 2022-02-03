3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $699,000

Amazing setting, paved driveway, like new home in Clancy. Situated on the lot to allow you to feel like you are the only house around. The windows look across at the open meadow and rock formations, with Sheep Mtn in the backdrop. The interior of the home boasts 9' ceilings, a custom kitchen with self close drawers and doors, solid surface countertops throughout, A/C, and a fully finished/insulated garage. Yard is landscaped with native grass and wildflowers. Low maintenance! Seller uses Starlink (super fast) Internet and can put into the buyers name at closing. Call June Trevor 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.