3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $659,900

Perfectly perched in the boulders and pine trees of Clancy, this quality constructed home offers a park-like setting and AMAZING forest views! This clean, warm design includes an open kitchen, gorgeous granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, a gas stovetop, and plenty of storage! Spacious main-level living, boasting 10-foot ceilings in the living room, a cozy gas fireplace, and massive windows! The generous master suite includes a luxury bathtub, double sinks, a stall shower, and a huge walk-in closet, as well as 2 additional sunlit bedrooms and a bathroom.