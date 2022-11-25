Perfectly perched in the boulders and pine trees of Clancy, this quality constructed home offers a park-like setting and AMAZING forest views! This clean, warm design includes an open kitchen, gorgeous granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, a gas stovetop, and plenty of storage! Spacious main-level living, boasting 10-foot ceilings in the living room, a cozy gas fireplace, and massive windows! The generous master suite includes a luxury bathtub, double sinks, a stall shower, and a huge walk-in closet, as well as 2 additional sunlit bedrooms and a bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $659,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 38-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman after a date at a bar.
A Helena man who was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of rape pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony criminal endangerment as part of a plea deal.
The Helena Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a call of a kitchen fire at the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.
After leaving elected office, the 55-year-old formed a band called Corey Stapleton and The Pretty Pirates.
"These are the kinds of conditions they can tell stories about; ‘The day we did GameDay in five-degree weather in Bozeman.’” ESPN producer Drew Gallagher
The Montana Department of Justice said it is investigating the former trooper's allegations.
GOP Sen. Terry Gauthier says he will resign Monday in order to take a "world tour" on his motorcycle.
Helena will kick off the Christmas season with the annual Parade of Lights and lighting of the Fire Tower Friday evening.
A 32-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and misd…
One of the two East Helena brothers who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C., was sentenced Tuesday to 38 months in prison.