Beautiful setting on South Hills Road, the address says Clancy, but this house is 3.2 miles from St Peter's Hospital. Radiant floor heating throughout - even in the triple garage. This is real Stucco and new roof in 2021. Central A/C, sprinkler system, and extra land to build a shop. Nice outdoor living areas, deck and patio for all times of the day. Bonus room is stubbed for additional bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 17-year-old boy died and three other teens were injured Sunday when the vehicle they were in veered off the road, returned to the roadway an…
A student's death by suicide in a parking lot across the street from Capital High School prompted the lockdown of three Helena schools Friday …
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office in August directed the Lewis and Clark County attorney to drop the two misdemeanor conceal-carry charges.
For the fourth time this year, a 43-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking his ex-wife.
There was a lot of happy talk mixed with a few tears on Friday as family and workers of Aunt Bonnie’s Books gathered to discuss a big change c…
The 17-year-old Helena boy who died in a crash northwest of town Sunday has been identified as Liam Bannon.
St. Peter’s Health officials said in a recent community forum the hospital is coming out of an especially difficult month in dealing with COVI…
The Montana Jewish Project achieved a major milestone Thursday in its mission to acquire a historic Helena synagogue that is now owned by the …
Richard David Krott used to tell people he had three passions in life, his wife, Belva Lotzer, recalled.
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.