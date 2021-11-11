3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $599,900

Beautiful setting on South Hills Road, the address says Clancy, but this house is 3.2 miles from St Peter's Hospital. Radiant floor heating throughout - even in the triple garage. This is real Stucco and new roof in 2021. Central A/C, sprinkler system, and extra land to build a shop. Nice outdoor living areas, deck and patio for all times of the day. Bonus room is stubbed for additional bathroom.