3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $515,000

Looking for end of road privacy, wooded acreage, single level living, and a quick drive into Helena? You just found it!!! It doesn't hurt that the property also has light covenants that allow for 2 horses, chickens, etc. This well maintained home enables you to sit outside this fall and listen to elk bugling in the evenings! The school bus stops right at Lupine Lane for added convenience and this area has natural gas, telephone, and Spectrum internet. Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.