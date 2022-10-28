Well maintained home in Clancy within 100 feet of Prickly Pear Creek, NO covenants and income potential! This like new, 2019 three bedroom, two bath manufactured home in the Clancy School District features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, large windows, a fenced backyard and is on a permanent foundation. A portion of the 2.66 acres is designated to 2 billboards and 16 storage units; 8, 5x10 units and 8, 10x20 units which hold great potential for monthly income. The other portion of the property is irrigated and beautifully manicured with a chicken coop in place. Horses welcome! Contact Lindsey at 406-439-1574, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $499,000
