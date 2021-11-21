3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $489,500

WOW! This may be exactly what you have been looking for! Spacious one level home with 1939 sq.ft. of living space, oak kitchen, oak doors and trim, large sunken living room with fireplace, jetted tub, hot tub, alarm system, and central air conditioning! Enjoy your morning coffee in the beautiful sun room or the quaint covered front porch. There is a double attached heated garage plus a detached 26 X 46 garage/shop plus a detached 22 X 30 garage and a 14 X 18 shed! You will appreciate the paved driveways and area around the garages. Properties rarely come on the market. Room for all your toys and/or a place to have your home business.