3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $412,000

This creekside condo, tucked in the pines, offers a majestic park-like setting in the 55+ community of Stoney Brook in the coveted Montana City! This beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath unit is ready and waiting for you! Main floor living with a large master suite, walk-in closet and laundry. You'll find an abundance of natural light in the open kitchen and living room! The towering ceiling, gas fireplace, and large windows in the living room offer a bright, warm space to cozy up on those cold winter days! Perfect for watching the wildlife that frequent the neighborhood! Upstairs is a bonus den area overlooking the living room, along with a spacious bedroom and a full bathroom.

