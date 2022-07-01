 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,800,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,800,000

New gorgeous one level home on 43+ acres tucked in the south hills, minutes from town.A rare find. Home has wood floors, tiles showers, custom details throughout. Deer, moose and elk frequent the trails through the property. Hunt right out your door. There is also a spring and good sized pond. Building will be finished by end of July.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News