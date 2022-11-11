New gorgeous one level home on 43+ acres tucked in the south hills, minutes from town.A rare find. Home has wood floors, tiles showers, custom details throughout. Deer, moose and elk frequent the trails through the property. Hunt right out your door. There is also a spring and good sized pond. Building will be finished by end of July.
3 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,600,000
