3 Bedroom Home in Canyon Creek - $985,000

This lovely Rustic log home sits in a private and peaceful mountain setting, with two year-round streams just below the Continental Divide. Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom plus a bonus loft bedroom/office. Vaulted ceilings and a Blaze King stove add to the authentic Montana feel. The master bedroom balcony is great for your morning coffee. The stunning remodeled kitchen, laundry room, and half bathroom are all brand new. High speed fiber optic opens work-from-home options. A gentle trail from your 62+ acre setting leads directly to the Lewis and Clark National Forest and Continental Divide trail. Imagine endless all-season fun! Hiking, horses, bikes, ATVs, skiis, snowmobiles? Great 4 car garage too. 20min to Great Divide Skiing. 30min to Helena. 3D virtual tour is available, call today!