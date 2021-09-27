Possible Seller Financing. You have to see it to believe it-a Norwegian dove-tail, full-scribe, hand-hewed log home with a cruck-style frame entry snug beautifully in the mountains southwest of Canyon Creek. This is a one-of-a-kind hand-crafted log home that will stand the test of time. The artist carpenter that built this functional piece of art often said ''they just don't build them like this anymore,'' and his words ring true. The 2,064 sq. ft. home is located two miles on the eastern slope of the Continental Divide and is only 25 miles from Helena, the State Capitol. It sits on 4.42 acres and borders the Helena National Forest.
3 Bedroom Home in Canyon Creek - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.