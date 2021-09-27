3 Bedroom Home in Canyon Creek - $650,000

Possible Seller Financing. You have to see it to believe it-a Norwegian dove-tail, full-scribe, hand-hewed log home with a cruck-style frame entry snug beautifully in the mountains southwest of Canyon Creek. This is a one-of-a-kind hand-crafted log home that will stand the test of time. The artist carpenter that built this functional piece of art often said ''they just don't build them like this anymore,'' and his words ring true. The 2,064 sq. ft. home is located two miles on the eastern slope of the Continental Divide and is only 25 miles from Helena, the State Capitol. It sits on 4.42 acres and borders the Helena National Forest.