Bring and offer! YOUR MT MOUNTAIN RETREAT!!! 20 Acres fully-fenced, Hunting/Horse property adjoins Elkhorn Mountain forests.- located in the 380 hunting district,360 Nature/ Mountain/Boulder River Valley views. Watch trophy bulls & wildlife from the deck! East end of property adjoins state land! Coops & corral. 3000 SqFt custom build, craftsman designs-w/ modern-day amenities. Custom touches: open timber framing, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, efficient Envi Heaters, Master Suite w/Jetted tub, open floorplan, kitchen/dining/living room combo,large breakfast counter, walkout/fully finished basement. Commute to Helena, Bozeman,& Butte. 4g internet (Verizon).Great Cell Reception! Contact Nicole Giacomini at 406-422-9358 or your real estate professional. Option to assume VA loan at low rate!
3 Bedroom Home in Boulder - $999,000
