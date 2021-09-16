Montana living at its finest! Single level home situated on 20 acres with panoramic Elkhorn Mountain views. Custom home built in 2018 features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, large open concept living, dining, and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. Warm your toes by the wood burning fireplace while taking in the mountain views. Black stainless steel appliances and a large pantry make this kitchen inviting and the perfect area for entertaining. Enjoy high end waterproof vinyl floorings in the bathroom and luxury laminate throughout the rest of the home. The oversized detached garage can store all your toys and there's plenty of room for extras with limited covenants. Bring your animals and enjoy all Montana has to offer with this beautiful property.
3 Bedroom Home in Boulder - $515,000
