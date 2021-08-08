3 Bedroom Home in Boulder - $475,000

Newly updated Home with 3 additions (one incomplete) less then 10 minutes from Boulder. This is an estate sale and fully furnished so would make a great recreational property or year round residents. Home has attached Garage plus a work shop for your projects or storage.20 acre parcel with new metal roof, siding. Plenty of wildlife, light covenants, No HOA dues.Home was inspected July 2020 and many corrections have been completed. Also included in sale is equipment: Backhoe, Tractor, plow truck, Quad, Trailers, and even a Harley.Showings start August 10th and reviewing all offers noon on the 15th with response by 5pm Sunday the 15th.so call Steve Pomeroy at 406-422-8121, or your Real Estate professional.