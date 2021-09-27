3 Bedroom Home in Boulder - $199,900

Blank slate for you to finish just the way you want. This home is currently framed for 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including bathtubs), but you could still change the floor plan if you wanted. There is an outbuilding behind the building that could be used as a garage/shed as is still usable but has sustained some fire damage or there is a concrete pad next to the home to build a new garage. The lot can be divided and only the lot with the home on it purchased separate from the others. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.