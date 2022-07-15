3 Bedroom Home in Boulder - $1,250,000

MONTANA MOUNTAIN RETREAT!!! THIS 20 ACRE HORSE PROPERTY, COMPLETE WITH BREATHTAKING, PANORAMIC VIEWS IS A DREAM! The east end of the property line adjoins state land at the base of the Elkhorn Mountains. The nearly 3000 sq foot home has the rustic cabin feel with all the modern-day amenities. Custom touches throughout including, open timber framing, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, jetted tub in owner suite & main level living are a few features you'll love. Come build your barn and bring all the animals. The oversized single car garage has ample storage. Enjoy watching the wildlife cross through the natural landscaping from the upper deck or lower patio. If seclusion and wide-open spaces is what you are looking for, welcome home!! Call your personal real estate professional to view.
