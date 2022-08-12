 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Boulder - $1,132,500

3 Bedroom Home in Boulder - $1,132,500

YOUR MT MOUNTAIN RETREAT!!! 20 Acres, fully-fenced, Hunting/Horse property adjoins expansive Elkhorn Mountain forests.- located in the 380 hunting district,. 360 Nature/Mountain/Boulder River Valley views. Watch trophy bulls & wildlife from the deck! East end of property adjoins state land! Coops & corral onsite. 3000 SqFt custom build features craftsman designs-w/ modern-day amenities. Custom touches include: open timber framing, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, efficient Envi Heaters, Master Suite w/Jetted tub, open floorplan, kitchen/dining/living room combo, generous breakfast counter, walkout/fully finished basement.Commute to Helena, Bozeman,& Butte. Highspeed 4g internet available(Verizon).Great Cell Reception! Contact Nicole Giacomini At 406-422-9358 or your real estate professional

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana Democrats try to forge a path

Montana Democrats try to forge a path

This fall’s election will provide some insight about where Montana’s Democrats are headed and if their renewed focus on “kitchen table" issues will resonate with voters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News