Bring and offer! YOUR MT MOUNTAIN RETREAT!!! 20 Acres fully-fenced, Hunting/Horse property adjoins Elkhorn Mountain forests.- located in the 380 hunting district,360 Nature/ Mountain/Boulder River Valley views. Watch trophy bulls & wildlife from the deck! East end of property adjoins state land! Coops & corral. 3000 SqFt custom build, craftsman designs-w/ modern-day amenities. Custom touches: open timber framing, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, efficient Envi Heaters, Master Suite w/Jetted tub, open floorplan, kitchen/dining/living room combo,large breakfast counter, walkout/fully finished basement. Commute to Helena, Bozeman,& Butte. 4g internet (Verizon).Great Cell Reception! Contact Nicole Giacomini at 406-422-9358 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Boulder - $1,132,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Montana State Bureau reporters Holly Michels and Tom Kuglin are at the Capitol with video on the protests in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr.
We were appalled by the actions of our Montana House Speaker Matt Regier, as well as the House Rules Committee, led by Rep. Casey Knudsen, in …
A 61-year-old man died Monday after crashing the motorcycle he was operating into a stone wall surrounding a Helena home.
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, was first stopped from engaging in debate on the House floor last week.
Feeling sick at the growing hatred in Montana toward transgendered people, our loved ones and friends, we are canceling our plans to go there …