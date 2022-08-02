27-year-old Helena woman violates no contact order and burglarizes home

A 27-year-old Helena woman is being accused of trespassing on someone’s property with whom she had a no contact order with, messing with their house, and taking some of their belongings.

Ciera Jane Schwarz is being charged with one felony count of burglary and three misdemeanors: criminal trespass to property, violation of no contact order, and criminal mischief.

On July 29, a deputy responded to a complaint of criminal trespass on Lanning Road in East Helena. East Helena police officers arrived at the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival and detained Schwarz.

The complainant stated that Schwarz was at her home and needed to be removed due to a valid no contact order between Schwarz and the complainant.

The complainant stated they came home around 5 p.m. and found Schwarz outside on the property. She told Schwarz to leave, and Schwarz told the complainant that she knew she wasn’t supposed to be there but “had things to do and was not going home until she did them,” according to court reports filed on Monday in Justice Court of Helena.

The complainant entered the house and found Schwarz’s backpack and sweatshirt on the back porch. An opened toolbox was next to them with the drill missing.

There were multiple notes found inside the house written by Schwarz. One note on the kitchen counter read “Keys to the blue bound shed. For Ciera please??...From ID.”

There was another note in the bathroom, reading “nosel need half plastic on inside. Inside of nosel kinda catch wat I’m throwin’.” On the note was a knob to the bathtub faucet, a bolt for the knob, a binder clip, and two screwdrivers. Shaving cream was sprayed along the bathtub walls. Schwarz also wrote on the bathroom drywall in permanent marker.

Schwarz was arrested for criminal trespass at the same address on July 21. She was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on July 29.