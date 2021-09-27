10 Acres with creek frontage, minutes from the Missouri River and Holter Lake, and 1/2 hour from Helena Regional Airport. Get your private piece of Montana. Fishing, boating, hunting, hiking, horses, birds, wildlife, swimming, water sports all at your finger tips.Call Jake Doubek at 406-465-5506, or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Wolf Creek - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.