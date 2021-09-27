Enjoy Montana's Big Sky on this 27.4 acres with endless possibilities. The perfect base camp for fishing, hunting and hiking as the Missouri river, Holter Lake, Dearborn river, the Continental Divide trail and trailheads to the Bob Marshall Wilderness are just a hop, skip and a jump away. The cabin is fully functional and perfect for your weekend getaways. Easy access off of Highway 434 and with in an hour to Helena, Great Falls and the surrounding small towns. Call Becky Garland at 406-431-0325 or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Wolf Creek - $295,000
