2 Bedroom Home in Winston - $395,000

Looking for a great Montana home? This is it. A cozy two bedroom two bath home on two acres with incredibly mountain and lake views. Location is very close to both Canyon Ferry Lake and Elk Horn mountains. Fishing and hunting opportunities galore. Located just 20 minutes from Helena, amenities are close by. The property is fully fenced and has out buildings for extra storage. Don't miss out on this piece of Montana. Call Kathleen Coleman at 406 461 8575, or your real estate professional.

