 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Winston - $220,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston - $220,000

Property is being sold as is. Seller has never occupied the property.There are 2 dwellings. A 2 bed house and a 1996 2 bed manufacture home. Both are rented for $750 and$500 month to month currently.Also included is the empty lot next door that once had a trailer on it.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News