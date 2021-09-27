 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Townsend - $319,000

Kelly S. Morris

A BLANK CANVAS. This house represents a wonderful opportunity for dream weavers and creative types. A 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with 2,984 sq ft. ready to finish as you like. Large home located on a corner lot, beautiful gardens are an ideal backdrop for the outdoor living areas. The back yard is fenced. The home includes a 2 car garage. Breath life back into this home with good bones.

