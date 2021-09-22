RENOVATOR'S SPECIAL! A desirable feature of this property is the large lot with 14,200 sq ft. Additional benefits include mature trees with potential to have a fantastic outdoor space. Located in the heart of Townsend, MT. a smorgasbord of cafes and restaurants are right on your doorstep. It is your chance to breathe new life into the old bones of this classic home. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is a step back in time with a practical, user-friendly kitchen. The dining room also contributes to the home's charm. Canyon Ferry Lake is located aprox 8+miles you can swim, fish, boat, nature walk, bird-watch or just kick back and relax. Broadwater County is 30+miles from Helena and 60+miles to Bozeman. A remarkable opportunity awaits for owner occupiers and investors alike.
2 Bedroom Home in Townsend - $199,000
