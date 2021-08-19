Older home in uptown Marysville with an opportunity to run a business from. Newer 3 bay 36x54 shop with a heated office, restroom, deck and 2 12' doors. 30x50 quonset and a double car garage.. Home is a very comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a nice deck. Close to Great Divide Ski Area and thousands of acres of year round recreation. Borders BLM.
2 Bedroom Home in Marysville - $525,000
