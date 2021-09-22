 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marysville - $525,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marysville - $525,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marysville - $525,000

Older home in uptown Marysville with an opportunity to run a business from. Newer 3 bay 36x54 shop with a heated office, restroom, deck and 2 12' doors. 30x50 quonset and a double car garage.. Home is a very comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a nice deck. Close to Great Divide Ski Area and thousands of acres of year round recreation. Borders BLM.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News