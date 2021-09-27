2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $899,500

This private 48 acres includes two creeks that flow through the property and is mostly surrounded by forest service! The home has two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a tuck under garage. The big shop has a nearly finished 1500 sq. ft. guest quarters. Conveniences include: Power, well, septic & fiber optic internet. The sellers are offering this property 'Turn Key''. Enjoy all that Montana has to offer on this piece of property that is mostly surrounded by forest service land. The year round access allows a short drive to Lincoln or Helena. Call Tara Petersen at 406-437-8224, or your real estate professional.