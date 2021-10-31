2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $235,000

What a perfect set up for this beautiful 20 acre lot, live in the mobile home while you build your dream home! Well, septic, and electric already in. Northwestern Energy Easement for natural gas on the property. A lovely setting of both sloped and level terrain, treed and meadow, natural wildlife, a year round creek and views of the Elkhorns. Only 25 minutes to Helena for all the city conveniences but come home to secluded, tranquil living tucked back away from it all! Call Kristin Kerr at 406-235-0555, or your real estate professional.