 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $235,000

2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $235,000

2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $235,000

What a perfect set up for this beautiful 20 acre lot, live in the mobile home while you build your dream home! Well, septic, and electric already in. Northwestern Energy Easement for natural gas on the property. A lovely setting of both sloped and level terrain, treed and meadow, natural wildlife, a year round creek and views of the Elkhorns. Only 25 minutes to Helena for all the city conveniences but come home to secluded, tranquil living tucked back away from it all! Call Kristin Kerr at 406-235-0555, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News