2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $895,000

This stunning two story cottage is in a class of its own. Unwind just outside of Helena in this masterpiece of design nestled aside a gently flowing year round stream and fish pond. Those with an eye for detail will love this bright, welcoming, intentionally designed home.Tastefully reclaimed architectural details are peppered throughout this modern two story cottage. Open plan living, dining, kitchen on the main floor with a serene master bedroom/bathroom suite. Upstairs the loft adjoins a large game room/office with access to a walk out deck and a private bedroom. This property includes a three season tiny house for guests or short term rental, an outdoor hot tub deck with a treehouse-solarium above. A stunning green house, a bee keeping shed, and a loafing shed.

