This stunning two story cottage is in a class of its own. Unwind just outside of Helena in this masterpiece of design nestled aside a gently flowing year round stream and fish pond. Those with an eye for detail will love this bright, welcoming, intentionally designed home.Tastefully reclaimed architectural details are peppered throughout this modern two story cottage. Open plan living, dining, kitchen on the main floor with a serene master bedroom/bathroom suite. Upstairs the loft adjoins a large game room/office with access to a walk out deck and a private bedroom. This property includes a three season tiny house for guests or short term rental, an outdoor hot tub deck with a treehouse-solarium above. A stunning green house, a bee keeping shed, and a loafing shed.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
About 20 homes were briefly evacuated Saturday afternoon amid a wildfire caused by fireworks in the Nob Hill area of Helena's South Hills, off…
A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of ramming a vehicle with his car and strangling his partner.
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a 25-year-old Helena man who shot and killed his girlfriend in 2017.
A 30-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting a child and meth possession.
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department on Wednesday proposed a phased approach to more restrictive dog behavior and leash law en…
A 27-year-old Great Falls woman died and a 31-year-old Washington man was injured late Friday in Teton County when their vehicle veered off th…
- Updated
“It’s gotten to the point that we are in a crisis,” said Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner.
The missing endangered person advisory for Lainie Woodyard has been canceled.
Feeling like you’ve lost some elbow room?