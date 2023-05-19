This beautiful home is sitting on just over 5 acres with no covenants. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. If you are looking for main floor living this is it. The large main suite features a walk in tiled shower with glass enclosure, and door that leads out to the hot tub. Second bedroom also has a door that leads out to the deck. Spacious living room features a wood fireplace and open to the kitchen. The kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, dinner bar, pot filler and stainless steel appliances. This home is full of high quality workmanship and finishes. Attached oversized 4 car garage and laundry room. Need more storage there is a 32 X 52 Shop that has a concrete floor and metal roof. Easy access off a paved road and just a few minutes to Canyon Ferry Lake access.