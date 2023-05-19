This beautiful home is sitting on just over 5 acres with no covenants. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. If you are looking for main floor living this is it. The large main suite features a walk in tiled shower with glass enclosure, and door that leads out to the hot tub. Second bedroom also has a door that leads out to the deck. Spacious living room features a wood fireplace and open to the kitchen. The kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, dinner bar, pot filler and stainless steel appliances. This home is full of high quality workmanship and finishes. Attached oversized 4 car garage and laundry room. Need more storage there is a 32 X 52 Shop that has a concrete floor and metal roof. Easy access off a paved road and just a few minutes to Canyon Ferry Lake access.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $780,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
She is the oldest documented grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to reproduce, according to Frank van Manen, team leader of the …
The Butte-based family owned company, celebrating its 70th year, is building a 26,000-square-foot Town Pump in East Helena
A Helena man was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
Montana Department of Transportation and Helena Sand and Gravel will begin construction on Green Meadow Drive on May 22.
The public is invited to see the temple during open houses that run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday through June 3 at 1260 Otter Road.