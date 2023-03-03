Are you looking for a sweet home with total seclusion? This home is it! Picture yourself driving on to your 20+ acres, enjoying your hot tub with just nature surrounding you, a glorious sunset..... and sunrise! You can use the custom beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home above the garage as your permanent home or utilize it as a guest home/MIL suite while your build your dream home on the hill just above!With the privacy, large septic and wonderfully producing well, you have endless options.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $650,000
