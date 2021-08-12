 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $630,000

Welcome to life on the lake! This 2700+ sq ft. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath has so much to offer! A spacious, open floor plan will allow you to recreate, relax, entertain, or simply stare out the wall of windows at beautiful Canyon Ferry Lake. 99' of lake frontage will allow you to waterski in the Summer & ice skate in the Winter. Year-round access to this beautiful property. Tuck under, oversized double car garage is deeper than the average! Extra parking down the road for your boat! Beautiful, rocked gas fireplace upstairs & pellet stove in the basement family room with Murphy bed, will keep you warm & toasty in the Winter months. Don't miss out on this rare lakefront property! Home remodeled/updated in 2009. Call Kelly Wirtz at 406-461-2901, or your real estate professional today!

