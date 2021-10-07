 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $575,000

Many possibilities with this one! Zoned for multiuse. The house's main components have been completely redone. New wiring, heating, plumbing, insulation, roof, steel siding, kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful custom made cabinetry. Solid surface kitchen countertops. Maple hardwood under carpets.Two stall heated garage (custom built wood burning stove and overhead forced air heater). Huge storage building and single car garage. Covered storage closed on three sides and open on one-suitable for three vehicles. Lots of parking for all your toys or business. There is a concrete perimeter for an 18x70 mobile home with its own septic and well. Total of three wells and two septics. 2.87 Acres, fenced and gated. Call Roberta at 406-202-2129, or your real estate professional.

