Time to find a house near the lake? Here you go! This prime property neighbors the Jo Bonner Campground and Canyon Ferry Lake, The Highlander Restaurant and Norwegian Golf Course, and the beautiful Magpie Gulch. Recreation in every direction! Lake living made easy with two bedrooms, 2 bath and main level flex space. With over 2 acres for your friends and family to set up camp and no covenants or zoning, possibilities are endless. Magpie Creek runs the south border of the property nourishing a strong and mature tree line that has been well maintained for creekside enjoyment. Plenty of space for lake and road toys in the detached 30x40 garage-shop, which features an additional 448 sq ft bonus room above. The property includes RV hookups, underground sprinkler system, and fabulous neighbors. What's not to love? Call Maddi Petrosky (406) 439-7983 or your real estate professional.