Single level home less than 2 miles from Hauser Lake on 10+ private/wooded acres. A little over a mile to the Causeway, or approx. 2 miles to Black/White Sandy on Hauser Lake! Chef's dream kitchen with Viking Professional 36'' Gas Cooktop & Viking Professional 1200 cfm Hood Fan, an easy to reach wall double oven, 6'X6' island with eating bar, TONS of cabinets, plus 2 pantry areas. Entire home is ADA accessible w/36'' doors & 4' hallways throughout. Access the covered back patio area & fenced backyard from the living room or the master suite. 3 Car HEATED attached garage PLUS 36'X48' Shop for all your lake toys! Garage is wired for 220V & has hot/cold water. Central Heating/Cooling w/ heat pump & separate dehumidifier. Extra features sheet attached w/ Docs. 2nd BR is non-conforming.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The "Ting" includes a 3,650-square-foot main dwelling and 3,760-square-foot guest villa joined by a breezeway designed to represent an Italian country estate.
Rocky Mountain Care Center, a skilled nursing residence in Helena, has announced that it is closing and that Dec. 24 will be its last day.
A Helena man is feeling thankful after an encounter with a shark in Hawaii.
Former Montana FBI agent Ricky James Shelbourn was found guilty Thursday of misdemeanor charges of stalking his ex-girlfriend and obstructing the officers investigating the allegations.
Medical experts testified that the Republican-backed law interferes with health care providers' ability to keep patients safe.
Helena police said Monday morning that Kathryn June Ulrich was found safe and thanked the public for their help.
Bear specialists and game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have responded recently to several separate conflicts involving grizzly bears in southwestern Montana.
There are currently 402 housing units in Mountain View Meadows. The developer expects to add another 400 within the next five to six years and eventually top off with about 1,200.
A 42-year-old East Helena man is being charged with felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, and two misdemeanor…
The law, signed last year by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, prohibits most businesses and other employers from mandating vaccinations.