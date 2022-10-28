2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $539,900

Single level home less than 2 miles from Hauser Lake on 10+ private/wooded acres. A little over a mile to the Causeway, or approx. 2 miles to Black/White Sandy on Hauser Lake! Chef's dream kitchen with Viking Professional 36'' Gas Cooktop & Viking Professional 1200 cfm Hood Fan, an easy to reach wall double oven, 6'X6' island with eating bar, TONS of cabinets, plus 2 pantry areas. Entire home is ADA accessible w/36'' doors & 4' hallways throughout. Access the covered back patio area & fenced backyard from the living room or the master suite. 3 Car HEATED attached garage PLUS 36'X48' Shop for all your lake toys! Garage is wired for 220V & has hot/cold water. Central Heating/Cooling w/ heat pump & separate dehumidifier. Extra features sheet attached w/ Docs. 2nd BR is non-conforming.