What an opportunity! TWO homes on 5 acres set up for horses. One home is newly built with 2bed/1bath. The other home is a 1976 manufactured 1080 sq ft home with new flooring, new sliding door, new appliances, new furnace, new electric panel, new gutters, new roof and siding, new deck and a/c. 2bedrooms/ 2 baths. New well and septic. Live in one and rent the other! The horse set up is complete with fencing, lofting shed and waterer. Chicken coop as well.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $539,900
