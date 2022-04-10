2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $475,000

Have you imagined living in a cabin in this beautiful state of Montana that is close to town but private- surrounded by trees, a covered front porch to rock on, 5 acres, close to the lake, a shop, garden area and room for animals? You can stop imagining! This is it! Quintessential Montana log home right here! Just the right size with over 1200 ft- 2 bed 1 bath with a loft area that could be used as a bedroom, guest quarters or a second living room area (walled in for privacy- but could be opened up). There is also a bunker/storage room below!24x30 shop with a 10 ft wide lean-to. A single car garage with storage space and RV parking with electrical next to it; also a play house, wood shed/barn for animals with a fenced area. You are only a couple minutes from fishing and a boat launch.