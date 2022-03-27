3 properties, 234, 240 & 240B in a great location on hwy12 frontage. If you're looking to own an investment property then this trifecta is it! Great income potential with these 2 homes and an apartment. The 234 lot has 2 bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms with plenty of space. Lot 240 is an updated spacious commercial kitchen with an adorable apartment up top. The 240B apartment has two bedrooms and one full bath with a kitchen and living room. These homes are back on the market due to no fault of the properties. This is a perfect setup for a small business owner, or a great AirBnB. Easy access off Lyndale ave. Call Tana Bignell, 406.949.3905 or your real estate professional today.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $459,500
