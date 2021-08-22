 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $450,000

We are pleased to present this beautifully renovated condo! Single level living with modern farm house interior that provides gorgeous cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and stunning finishes through-out. You will love entertaining guests with the spacious kitchen and dining room that is adorned with a beautiful chandelier. The master bedroom is complete with a large walk-in closet and double vanity in the master bath that also includes a white subway tiled shower. The elegant living room is bright with a fireplace, custom shelving and a sliding glass door leading to the back deck. This is a must see and situated in a desirable, well maintained neighborhood right next to Bill Roberts golf course. Call Tana Bignell at 406-949-3905 or your real estate professional today.

