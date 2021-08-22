We are pleased to present this beautifully renovated condo! Single level living with modern farm house interior that provides gorgeous cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and stunning finishes through-out. You will love entertaining guests with the spacious kitchen and dining room that is adorned with a beautiful chandelier. The master bedroom is complete with a large walk-in closet and double vanity in the master bath that also includes a white subway tiled shower. The elegant living room is bright with a fireplace, custom shelving and a sliding glass door leading to the back deck. This is a must see and situated in a desirable, well maintained neighborhood right next to Bill Roberts golf course. Call Tana Bignell at 406-949-3905 or your real estate professional today.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The case involves a Helena man who is accused of refusing to wear a face mask in a restaurant when Montana was under a statewide mandate.
An 18-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assault following a domestic disturbance.
Having ridden the “big lie” to restrict voting in Montana, why should our governor not lie again to drive a stake into the healthy education o…
With the passing of longtime Helena pillar and Butte native Joan Duncan, fellow Helenans said the town lost more than just a neighbor.
As cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations increase in Montana, medical leaders on Thursday asked residents to take actions to prevent …
- Updated
The body of Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old woman who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in early July, was recovered on Sunday.
A fire broke out Monday about 10 miles north of Avon, officials said, prompting pre-evacuation notices to be issued for some area residents.
A search and rescue effort ended successfully Aug. 17 when Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Shawn Tripp located Gloria Albright, who had…
- Updated
The vote followed a passionate hearing where commissioners and public commenters sparred over fair chase ethics, science-based wildlife management and legislative mandates.
The state has filed charges against a Plentywood man who at one-time worked as a maintenance worker at a facility for adults with disabilities…