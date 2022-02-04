Beautiful new construction by award winning Sierra Custom Homes This home offers wide open spaces 2 bed 2 bath with large flex space for home office or a seprate seating area. 2 car attached garage. The gas fireplace will keep you warm! Enjoy the newer 5 acre park just steps away. Expected completion is appex 90 days out. ( Photos are of similar project)
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,900
