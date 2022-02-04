 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,900

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,900

Beautiful new construction by award winning Sierra Custom Homes This home offers wide open spaces 2 bed 2 bath with large flex space for home office or a seprate seating area. 2 car attached garage. The gas fireplace will keep you warm! Enjoy the newer 5 acre park just steps away. Expected completion is appex 90 days out. ( Photos are of similar project)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News