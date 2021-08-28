2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

An Upper-West single family home, with a guest cottage in the back, rarely comes to the Helena real estate market. Tree-lined streets provide the quintessential neighborhood feel and character you will enjoy for years to follow. This home provides two good-sized bedrooms upstairs, with ample-sized closet spaces for each. There is one full bathroom upstairs conveniently located near the two bedrooms. Downstairs you will find two bonus rooms (egress windows to come) and a full bath, laundry, and tons of storage space too. You'll also find a guest cottage in the backyard, for a mother in law or airbnb/vrbo opportunity, with one bedroom, one bath, an efficiency kitchen, and a small one car garage, with a new roof on 5/5/21. Listed by Ryan Stavnes