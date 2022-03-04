 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

Newly built, two story with lots of charm and custom finishings. Great views and country feeling, while being close to Helena. Property hosts 7 acres for the creative mind to run wild. Small portion of the yard around the home is fenced to keep fido in. Both bedrooms are in the basement, with the second floor consisting of a lofted family room.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News