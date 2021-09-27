Welcome to mountain living surrounded by the beautiful Montana Big Sky scenery and wildlife all within approximately a half hour from town. If the 22 acres are not enough room, this property is within minutes of thousands of acres of public land with all kinds of motorized and non motorized trails. If you like the water, you're in luck because Eldorado Heights has their own Private community dock on Hauser Lake! The property is ready for you to move in and start enjoying Montana. Call Cody Bahny at 406-461-2824, or your real estate professional to take a look at this property.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $447,900
