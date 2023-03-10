Introducing a brand-new condo development in the city of Helena! This property features modern, state-of-the-art design, in a prime location that means you are just steps away from shopping, dining, entertainment and a soccer complex. Plus, with easy access to the highway, getting around town has never been easier! This 2 bedroom 2 bath contemporary farmhouse styled condo, is equipped with modern appliances and finishes, providing all the conveniences of urban living.With a tuck under garage, upstairs laundry, and an outdoor patio space, this condo has everything you need to live comfortably. If you're a frequent traveler, you'll love the proximity to the airport as well. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to own property in a prime location. Come see for yourself why our community is the perfect place to call home! Call Heidi Hoffman 406-431-5413, Jessica Moore 406-439-6931 or your real estate professional.