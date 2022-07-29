TO BE BUILT. Don't miss out on this new home on the upper west side of Helena. Close to downtown, Bill Roberts Golf Course, Spring Meadow Lake, and C.R.Anderson School. Beautiful new construction home with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 2 car garage. Get in before they get too far so you can customize the home a bit and make it yours. You can pick the interior and exterior colors and a few other choices so the home can reflect you and your personality. Call me or a realtor of your choice today. **Pictures are of a similar home
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $435,000
