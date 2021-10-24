2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $435,000

Located on Bill Roberts Golf Course with views of Mount Helena and Carroll College sits this 2 bedroom, 2bathroom condo that is newly painted. One story, main floor living with only stairs going into front door . Great sized bedrooms and Vaulted ceilings that make this condo seem even bigger. Lots of windows to bring in the sunlight. Beautiful wood burning fireplace with custom mantel. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and new gas oven/range. Air conditioning added to the condo, and 30 amp power added to the garage. Underground sprinklers, two car garage, and newer furnace. Sit on you patio/deck and relax, or watch the golfer/x country skiers pass. You will feel right at home in this well maintained condo. Professional photos to follow.